McMullen County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:41 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
McMullen County, Texas has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McMullen County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Goliad High School at McMullen County High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Tilden, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.