Wednesday's game at Devlin Fieldhouse has the Tulane Green Wave (9-3, 0-0 AAC) squaring off against the Rice Owls (6-7, 0-0 AAC) at 9:00 PM ET on January 3. Our computer prediction projects a 83-76 victory for Tulane, who are favored by our model.

The matchup has no line set.

Rice vs. Tulane Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse

Rice vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 83, Rice 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Rice vs. Tulane

Computer Predicted Spread: Tulane (-7.1)

Tulane (-7.1) Computer Predicted Total: 158.7

Tulane's record against the spread this season is 4-6-0, and Rice's is 5-7-0. The Green Wave have hit the over in eight games, while Owls games have gone over five times.

Other AAC Predictions

Rice Performance Insights

The Owls put up 73.8 points per game (211th in college basketball) while giving up 73.8 per contest (251st in college basketball). They have a +1 scoring differential.

The 37.3 rebounds per game Rice accumulates rank 149th in the country, 1.6 more than the 35.7 its opponents record.

Rice knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (201st in college basketball) at a 31.0% rate (283rd in college basketball), compared to the 8.0 its opponents make, shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc.

Rice and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Owls commit 11.6 per game (169th in college basketball) and force 11.2 (254th in college basketball).

