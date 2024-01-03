The Wichita State Shockers (5-8) will visit the Rice Owls (6-5) after dropping four consecutive road games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Rice Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
Rice vs. Wichita State Scoring Comparison

  • The Shockers score an average of 63.8 points per game, just 2.0 more points than the 61.8 the Owls allow to opponents.
  • Wichita State is 4-5 when it scores more than 61.8 points.
  • Rice has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.8 points.
  • The 69.4 points per game the Owls score are only 1.3 more points than the Shockers allow (68.1).
  • Rice has a 6-2 record when putting up more than 68.1 points.
  • Wichita State has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 69.4 points.
  • This year the Owls are shooting 38.8% from the field, 5.5% lower than the Shockers concede.
  • The Shockers make 38.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.7% more than the Owls' defensive field-goal percentage.

Rice Leaders

  • Dominique Ennis: 13.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.9 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76)
  • Destiny Jackson: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
  • Malia Fisher: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.8 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
  • Shelby Hayes: 6.2 PTS, 42.4 FG%
  • Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

Rice Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Gonzaga L 80-72 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 Prairie View A&M W 85-59 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 @ Houston L 71-63 Fertitta Center
1/3/2024 Wichita State - Tudor Fieldhouse
1/7/2024 @ SMU - Moody Coliseum
1/11/2024 Charlotte - Tudor Fieldhouse

