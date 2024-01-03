Wednesday's game that pits the Rice Owls (6-5) versus the Wichita State Shockers (5-8) at Tudor Fieldhouse should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-59 in favor of Rice, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on January 3.

In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Owls suffered a 71-63 loss to Houston.

Rice vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rice vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 72, Wichita State 59

Rice Schedule Analysis

The Owls beat the Saint Mary's Gaels in a 73-62 win on November 19. It was their best win of the season.

Rice has two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.

Rice 2023-24 Best Wins

73-62 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 161) on November 19

84-56 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 191) on December 2

69-58 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 212) on November 9

70-38 at home over Houston Christian (No. 295) on November 6

85-59 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 315) on December 16

Rice Leaders

Dominique Ennis: 13 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.9 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76)

13 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.9 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76) Destiny Jackson: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Malia Fisher: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.8 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.8 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Shelby Hayes: 6.2 PTS, 42.4 FG%

6.2 PTS, 42.4 FG% Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

Rice Performance Insights

The Owls have a +83 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.6 points per game. They're putting up 69.4 points per game to rank 130th in college basketball and are giving up 61.8 per outing to rank 131st in college basketball.

The Owls score 74.8 points per game at home, compared to 62.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 12 points per contest.

Rice surrenders 60.2 points per game at home this season, compared to 63.8 when playing on the road.

