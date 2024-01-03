Rockets vs. Nets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 3
On Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Toyota Center, the Brooklyn Nets (15-19) will look to stop a three-game road skid when taking on the Houston Rockets (16-15), airing at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and YES.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Rockets vs. Nets matchup.
Rockets vs. Nets Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and YES
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Toyota Center
Rockets vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Rockets Moneyline
|Nets Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Rockets (-6.5)
|222.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|Rockets (-6.5)
|222
|-270
|+220
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rockets vs Nets Additional Info
Rockets vs. Nets Betting Trends
- The Rockets have a +100 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 113.1 points per game to rank 20th in the league and are giving up 109.8 per outing to rank second in the NBA.
- The Nets' -52 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 114.7 points per game (16th in NBA) while giving up 116.2 per outing (19th in league).
- The two teams combine to score 227.8 points per game, 5.3 more points than this matchup's total.
- These two teams give up a combined 226 points per game, 3.5 more points than this contest's over/under.
- Houston has won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- Brooklyn has covered 18 times in 34 chances against the spread this year.
Rockets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Alperen Sengun
|23.5
|-115
|21.3
|Jalen Green
|19.5
|-120
|17.5
|Fred VanVleet
|18.5
|-111
|17.4
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|13.5
|-115
|13.5
Rockets and Nets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Rockets
|+12500
|+8000
|-
|Nets
|+50000
|+20000
|-
