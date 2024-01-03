The Brooklyn Nets (15-19) will attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (16-15) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Toyota Center as 6.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and YES.

Rockets vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and YES

Space City Home Network and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 118 - Nets 110

Rockets vs Nets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Rockets (- 6.5)

Rockets (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-7.6)

Rockets (-7.6) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



Over (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.4

The Rockets sport a 20-11-0 ATS record this season compared to the 18-16-0 mark of the Nets.

As a 6.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Houston is 4-0 against the spread compared to the 1-5 ATS record Brooklyn puts up as a 6.5-point underdog.

Houston and its opponents have gone over the total 41.9% of the time this season (13 out of 31). That's less often than Brooklyn and its opponents have (17 out of 34).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Rockets are 8-2, a better tally than the Nets have posted (5-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Rockets Performance Insights

The Rockets are averaging 113.1 points per game this year (20th-ranked in NBA), but they've really played well defensively, giving up just 109.8 points per game (second-best).

Houston is grabbing 45 rebounds per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 43.4 rebounds per contest (16th-ranked).

The Rockets rank 22nd in the NBA with 25.4 assists per game.

Houston ranks seventh in the NBA with 12.4 turnovers per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 22nd with 12.7 forced turnovers per contest.

This season, the Rockets are sinking 12.4 treys per game (17th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 36.5% (17th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

