On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the Houston Rockets (13-12) take on the Brooklyn Nets (13-14) at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and YES.

Rockets vs. Nets Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, YES

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun posts 19.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Fred VanVleet puts up 17.7 points, 9.0 assists and 4.4 boards per contest.

Jabari Smith Jr. posts 13.2 points, 8.8 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Jalen Green averages 17.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 40.1% from the floor and 32.9% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dillon Brooks averages 14.2 points, 1.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges generates 21.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the Nets.

Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest. He's draining 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 32.2% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.

The Nets are getting 24.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Cameron Thomas this season.

The Nets are getting 7.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Royce O'Neale this season.

The Nets are getting 11.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Nicolas Claxton this year.

Rockets vs. Nets Stat Comparison

Rockets Nets 111.4 Points Avg. 115.6 108.4 Points Allowed Avg. 115.3 46.1% Field Goal % 46.5% 36.7% Three Point % 38.4%

