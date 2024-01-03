Rockets vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Brooklyn Nets (15-19) will attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (16-15) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Toyota Center as 6.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and YES. The matchup's over/under is set at 222.5.
Rockets vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and YES
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Rockets
|-6.5
|222.5
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- In 12 of 31 games this season, Houston and its opponents have combined to total more than 222.5 points.
- The average total in Houston's games this year is 222.9, 0.4 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Rockets are 20-11-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Houston has been favored 10 times and won eight of those games.
- Houston has been at least a -275 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Rockets.
Rockets vs Nets Additional Info
Rockets vs. Nets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Rockets
|12
|38.7%
|113.1
|227.8
|109.8
|226
|222.1
|Nets
|24
|70.6%
|114.7
|227.8
|116.2
|226
|229.4
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- The Rockets have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in their last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Rockets have hit the over six times.
- Against the spread, Houston has played better when playing at home, covering 13 times in 18 home games, and seven times in 13 road games.
- The Rockets score 113.1 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 116.2 the Nets allow.
- When Houston totals more than 116.2 points, it is 7-6 against the spread and 6-7 overall.
Rockets vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rockets
|20-11
|4-0
|13-18
|Nets
|18-16
|1-5
|17-17
Rockets vs. Nets Point Insights
|Rockets
|Nets
|113.1
|114.7
|20
|16
|7-6
|14-8
|6-7
|11-11
|109.8
|116.2
|2
|19
|17-2
|12-3
|15-4
|13-2
