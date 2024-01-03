The Brooklyn Nets (15-19) will attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (16-15) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Toyota Center as 6.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and YES. The matchup's over/under is set at 222.5.

Rockets vs. Nets Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: Space City Home Network and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Rockets -6.5 222.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

  • In 12 of 31 games this season, Houston and its opponents have combined to total more than 222.5 points.
  • The average total in Houston's games this year is 222.9, 0.4 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Rockets are 20-11-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Houston has been favored 10 times and won eight of those games.
  • Houston has been at least a -275 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Rockets.

Rockets vs Nets Additional Info

Rockets vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Rockets 12 38.7% 113.1 227.8 109.8 226 222.1
Nets 24 70.6% 114.7 227.8 116.2 226 229.4

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

  • The Rockets have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Rockets have hit the over six times.
  • Against the spread, Houston has played better when playing at home, covering 13 times in 18 home games, and seven times in 13 road games.
  • The Rockets score 113.1 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 116.2 the Nets allow.
  • When Houston totals more than 116.2 points, it is 7-6 against the spread and 6-7 overall.

Rockets vs. Nets Betting Splits

Rockets and Nets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Rockets 20-11 4-0 13-18
Nets 18-16 1-5 17-17

Rockets vs. Nets Point Insights

Rockets Nets
113.1
Points Scored (PG)
 114.7
20
NBA Rank (PPG)
 16
7-6
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 14-8
6-7
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 11-11
109.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.2
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 19
17-2
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 12-3
15-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 13-2

