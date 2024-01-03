Take a look at the injury report for the Houston Rockets (16-15), which currently has three players listed, as the Rockets prepare for their matchup against the Brooklyn Nets (15-19) at Toyota Center on Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET.

In their last game on Monday, the Rockets secured a 136-113 victory against the Pistons. Alperen Sengun put up 26 points, four rebounds and nine assists for the Rockets.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out Knee Tari Eason SF Questionable Leg 9.8 7.0 1.2 Dillon Brooks SG Out Oblique 13.6 3.5 1.7

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Lonnie Walker IV: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons: Out (Back)

Rockets vs. Nets Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and YES

Rockets vs. Nets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Rockets -6.5 222.5

