The Brooklyn Nets (15-19) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (16-15) on January 3, 2024.

Rockets vs. Nets Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network

Rockets vs Nets Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

In games Houston shoots better than 46.7% from the field, it is 7-8 overall.

The Rockets are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at third.

The Rockets average 113.1 points per game, just 3.1 fewer points than the 116.2 the Nets allow.

Houston is 6-7 when scoring more than 116.2 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

The Rockets are averaging 114.9 points per game this season at home, which is 4.4 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (110.5).

Houston allows 105.6 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 115.8 on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, the Rockets have fared better when playing at home this year, averaging 13.1 treys per game with a 38.2% three-point percentage, compared to 11.4 threes per game and a 34.2% three-point percentage in road games.

Rockets Injuries