How to Watch the Rockets vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Brooklyn Nets (15-19) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (16-15) on January 3, 2024.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Nets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Rockets vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Rockets vs Nets Additional Info
Rockets Stats Insights
- The Rockets make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
- In games Houston shoots better than 46.7% from the field, it is 7-8 overall.
- The Rockets are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at third.
- The Rockets average 113.1 points per game, just 3.1 fewer points than the 116.2 the Nets allow.
- Houston is 6-7 when scoring more than 116.2 points.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- The Rockets are averaging 114.9 points per game this season at home, which is 4.4 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (110.5).
- Houston allows 105.6 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 115.8 on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, the Rockets have fared better when playing at home this year, averaging 13.1 treys per game with a 38.2% three-point percentage, compared to 11.4 threes per game and a 34.2% three-point percentage in road games.
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out
|Knee
|Tari Eason
|Questionable
|Leg
|Dillon Brooks
|Out
|Oblique
