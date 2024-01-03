Top Player Prop Bets for Rockets vs. Nets on January 3, 2024
The Houston Rockets host the Brooklyn Nets at Toyota Center on Wednesday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Alperen Sengun and others in this contest.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Rockets vs. Nets Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Toyota Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Rockets vs Nets Additional Info
|Rockets vs Nets Injury Report
|Rockets vs Nets Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockets vs Nets Odds/Over/Under
|Rockets vs Nets Prediction
|Rockets vs Nets Players to Watch
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets
Alperen Sengun Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|23.5 (Over: -106)
|9.5 (Over: -141)
|4.5 (Over: -159)
- The 23.5 points prop total set for Sengun on Wednesday is 2.2 more than his season scoring average (21.3).
- He has averaged 9.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (9.5).
- Sengun has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).
Get Sengun gear at Fanatics!
Fred VanVleet Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -111)
|3.5 (Over: -147)
|8.5 (Over: +102)
|2.5 (Over: -167)
- The 18.5-point over/under set for Fred VanVleet on Wednesday is 1.1 higher than his scoring average on the season.
- His per-game rebounding average of 3.9 is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (3.5).
- VanVleet collects 8.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Wednesday.
- He makes three three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Jalen Green Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: +120)
|2.5 (Over: -106)
- Jalen Green is averaging 17.5 points in the 2023-24 season, 2.0 less than Wednesday's prop total.
- His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- equals his over/under on Wednesday.
- Green has made 2.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.