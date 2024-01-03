The Houston Rockets host the Brooklyn Nets at Toyota Center on Wednesday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Alperen Sengun and others in this contest.

Rockets vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and YES

Space City Home Network and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: -141) 4.5 (Over: -159)

The 23.5 points prop total set for Sengun on Wednesday is 2.2 more than his season scoring average (21.3).

He has averaged 9.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (9.5).

Sengun has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -147) 8.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: -167)

The 18.5-point over/under set for Fred VanVleet on Wednesday is 1.1 higher than his scoring average on the season.

His per-game rebounding average of 3.9 is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (3.5).

VanVleet collects 8.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Wednesday.

He makes three three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Jalen Green Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: -106)

Jalen Green is averaging 17.5 points in the 2023-24 season, 2.0 less than Wednesday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- equals his over/under on Wednesday.

Green has made 2.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

