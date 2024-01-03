Toyota Center is where the Houston Rockets (16-15) and Brooklyn Nets (15-19) will match up on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET. Fred VanVleet and Mikal Bridges are players to watch for the Rockets and Nets, respectively.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Nets

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network, YES

Space City Home Network, YES

Rockets' Last Game

On Monday, in their most recent game, the Rockets defeated the Pistons 136-113. With 26 points, Alperen Sengun was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alperen Sengun 26 4 9 3 0 0 Jalen Green 22 5 1 1 0 5 Tari Eason 17 4 1 3 0 1

Rockets vs Nets Additional Info

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun puts up 21.3 points, 9.1 boards and 5.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

VanVleet's numbers for the season are 17.4 points, 3.9 boards and 8.5 assists per contest, shooting 40.2% from the floor and 39.0% from downtown, with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Green is posting 17.5 points, 3.1 assists and 4.5 boards per game.

Jabari Smith Jr. posts 13.5 points, 8.5 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 49.0% from the field and 37.9% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Tari Eason's numbers for the season are 9.8 points, 1.2 assists and 7.0 boards per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alperen Sengun 24.0 9.0 4.9 1.5 0.7 0.5 Fred VanVleet 19.3 3.2 8.5 1.4 0.7 2.9 Jalen Green 16.5 4.3 3.2 0.8 0.4 2.7 Jabari Smith Jr. 13.5 7.1 0.9 0.4 0.9 1.6 Tari Eason 9.3 5.2 1.0 2.3 0.4 0.5

