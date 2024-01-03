The Baylor Bears (12-0) carry a 12-game win streak into a home matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs (14-0), winners of 14 straight. It begins at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

TCU vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison

The Horned Frogs' 80.5 points per game are 25.2 more points than the 55.3 the Bears allow.

When it scores more than 55.3 points, TCU is 14-0.

Baylor is 12-0 when it gives up fewer than 80.5 points.

The Bears average 31.3 more points per game (84.7) than the Horned Frogs allow (53.4).

Baylor is 12-0 when scoring more than 53.4 points.

When TCU gives up fewer than 84.7 points, it is 14-0.

The Bears are making 48.0% of their shots from the field, 15.7% higher than the Horned Frogs concede to opponents (32.3%).

The Horned Frogs shoot 47.1% from the field, just 10.1% higher than the Bears concede.

TCU Leaders

Sedona Prince: 21.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 BLK, 59.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

21.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 BLK, 59.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Madison Conner: 22.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (64-for-148)

22.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (64-for-148) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70)

10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70) Jaden Owens: 8.0 PTS, 7.8 AST, 39.2 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

8.0 PTS, 7.8 AST, 39.2 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38) Aaliyah Roberson: 6.9 PTS, 58.7 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

TCU Schedule