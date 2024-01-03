Wednesday's contest between the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-4) and Houston Christian Huskies (5-6) at American Bank Center has a projected final score of 66-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas A&M-CC, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on January 3.

In their last time out, the Islanders won on Saturday 76-45 against Concordia (TX).

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 66, Houston Christian 55

Texas A&M-CC Schedule Analysis

The Islanders' signature win this season came in a 60-52 victory against the Texas State Bobcats on November 26.

Texas A&M-CC 2023-24 Best Wins

60-52 at home over Texas State (No. 142) on November 26

57-51 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 282) on December 14

69-46 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 282) on December 5

Texas A&M-CC Leaders

Alecia Westbrook: 10.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.7 FG%

10.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.7 FG% Nabaweeyah McGill: 6.4 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 40.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

6.4 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 40.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Paige Allen: 7.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

7.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Mireia Aguado: 6.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.7 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

6.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.7 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Violeta Verano: 5.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 29.2 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39)

Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights

The Islanders outscore opponents by 11.2 points per game (scoring 66.3 points per game to rank 181st in college basketball while giving up 55.1 per outing to rank 36th in college basketball) and have a +123 scoring differential overall.

