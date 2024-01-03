The Texas Longhorns' (13-1) Big 12 schedule includes Wednesday's matchup with the Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-2) at United Supermarkets Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

Texas Tech vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

The Longhorns put up an average of 92 points per game, 35.7 more points than the 56.3 the Red Raiders allow.

When it scores more than 56.3 points, Texas is 13-1.

Texas Tech's record is 12-2 when it allows fewer than 92 points.

The 73.6 points per game the Red Raiders average are 17.0 more points than the Longhorns give up (56.6).

Texas Tech has a 12-2 record when putting up more than 56.6 points.

Texas is 11-0 when giving up fewer than 73.6 points.

This season the Red Raiders are shooting 42.9% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Longhorns give up.

The Longhorns shoot 52.1% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Red Raiders allow.

Texas Tech Leaders

Bailey Maupin: 15.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.9 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68)

15.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.9 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68) Jasmine Shavers: 14.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63)

14.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63) Kilah Freelon: 9.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.1 FG%

9.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.1 FG% Jordyn Merritt: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.8 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.8 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23) Elina Arike: 5.3 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

