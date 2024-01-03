Wednesday's game that pits the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (13-1) versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-2) at United Supermarkets Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-64 in favor of Texas, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

The Longhorns enter this game after an 85-79 loss to Baylor on Saturday.

Texas vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 75, Texas Tech 64

Texas Schedule Analysis

The Longhorns' signature win of the season came in an 80-68 victory versus the No. 15 UConn Huskies on December 3.

The Longhorns have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two).

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Red Raiders are 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.

Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

80-68 at home over UConn (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 3

88-75 on the road over Arizona (No. 46) on December 13

76-44 over South Florida (No. 108) on November 25

97-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 115) on December 27

84-42 over Arizona State (No. 127) on November 23

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Madison Booker: 12.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (9-for-38)

12.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (9-for-38) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG% Amina Muhammad: 9.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.4 FG%

9.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.4 FG% Shaylee Gonzales: 10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.9 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (25-for-54)

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns put up 92.0 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while giving up 56.6 per outing (57th in college basketball). They have a +496 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 35.4 points per game.

