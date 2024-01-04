Should you wager on Joel Hanley to light the lamp when the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche meet up on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Joel Hanley score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Hanley stats and insights

  • Hanley is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Hanley has no points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have given up 114 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Hanley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:50 Away L 2-1
12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:56 Away W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:39 Home W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:37 Home W 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:35 Home W 5-4
12/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 13:21 Home W 6-3
12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-4
12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:55 Away L 4-0
12/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:31 Home W 8-1
11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:01 Home W 6-3

Stars vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

