The Wichita State Shockers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) are welcoming in the North Texas Mean Green (7-5, 0-0 AAC) for a matchup of AAC rivals at Charles Koch Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

North Texas vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN

North Texas Stats Insights

The Mean Green have shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Shockers have averaged.

North Texas has put together a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.7% from the field.

The Mean Green are the 196th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Shockers sit at 96th.

The Mean Green average just 2.6 fewer points per game (69.2) than the Shockers give up (71.8).

When it scores more than 71.8 points, North Texas is 6-0.

North Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Texas scored more points at home (65.6 per game) than away (63.5) last season.

At home, the Mean Green conceded 53.0 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 59.8.

At home, North Texas knocked down 7.8 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.2%) than away (36.1%).

