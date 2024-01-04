Thursday's contest between the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-9, 0-2 WAC) at UTRGV Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-67, heavily favoring SFA to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on January 4.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Edinburg, Texas

Edinburg, Texas Venue: UTRGV Fieldhouse

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 79, UT Rio Grande Valley 67

Spread & Total Prediction for SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley

Computer Predicted Spread: SFA (-11.5)

SFA (-11.5) Computer Predicted Total: 146.2

UT Rio Grande Valley's record against the spread so far this season is 4-6-0, while SFA's is 5-6-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Vaqueros are 5-5-0 and the 'Jacks are 6-5-0. UT Rio Grande Valley is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its last 10 games, while SFA has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other WAC Predictions

SFA Performance Insights

The 'Jacks' +130 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.1 points per game (106th in college basketball) while giving up 68.1 per contest (113th in college basketball).

SFA wins the rebound battle by 6.9 boards on average. It collects 39.2 rebounds per game, 77th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.3.

SFA makes 6.6 three-pointers per game (262nd in college basketball) at a 33.1% rate (204th in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make, shooting 34.3% from deep.

SFA and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The 'Jacks commit 17.6 per game (363rd in college basketball) and force 17.5 (fourth in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.