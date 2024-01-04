SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 4
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-9, 0-2 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley matchup in this article.
SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SFA Moneyline
|UT Rio Grande Valley Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SFA (-8.5)
|150.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|SFA (-8.5)
|152.5
|-365
|+285
SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Betting Trends
- SFA has covered six times in 12 chances against the spread this season.
- In the 'Jacks' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.
- UT Rio Grande Valley has compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Vaqueros and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 11 times this year.
