Thursday's contest at William R. Johnson Coliseum has the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (8-5) squaring off against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-10) at 7:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 75-62 win, as our model heavily favors SFA.

Their last time out, the Ladyjacks won on Saturday 111-38 against UNT Dallas.

SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 75, UT Rio Grande Valley 62

Other WAC Predictions

SFA Schedule Analysis

The Ladyjacks captured their best win of the season on December 7 by securing a 76-71 victory over the Portland Pilots, the No. 96-ranked team in our computer rankings.

The Ladyjacks have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (four), but also have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 3 defeats (three).

SFA 2023-24 Best Wins

76-71 at home over Portland (No. 96) on December 7

67-56 at home over Rice (No. 100) on November 25

66-56 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 191) on December 21

89-82 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 212) on December 2

80-67 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 236) on November 29

SFA Leaders

Kurstyn Harden: 16.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 55.6 FG%

16.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 55.6 FG% Destini Lombard: 11.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 50.9 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)

11.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 50.9 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51) Kyla Deck: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 STL, 41.0 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)

12.3 PTS, 3.1 STL, 41.0 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45) Zoe Nelson: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.0 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (6-for-34)

8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.0 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (6-for-34) Tyler McCliment-Call: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (22-for-66)

SFA Performance Insights

The Ladyjacks have a +130 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.0 points per game. They're putting up 77.7 points per game to rank 49th in college basketball and are allowing 67.7 per outing to rank 258th in college basketball.

The Ladyjacks are scoring 85.3 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 67.0 points per contest.

Defensively, SFA has been better in home games this season, allowing 65.0 points per game, compared to 65.4 when playing on the road.

