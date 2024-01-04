Thursday's WAC schedule includes the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (7-5) against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-10), at 7:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SFA Players to Watch

Kurstyn Harden: 16.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Destini Lombard: 10.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Kyla Deck: 12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Zoe Nelson: 7.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch

Kade Hackerott: 10.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Iyana Dorsey: 16.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Charlotte O'Keefe: 8.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK Arianna Sturdivant: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Mele Kailahi: 7.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.