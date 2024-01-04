How to Watch the Stars vs. Avalanche Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having taken three in a row, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Dallas Stars on Thursday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
You can tune in on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW to see the Stars meet the Avalanche.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Stars vs Avalanche Additional Info
Stars vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|Avalanche
|6-3 COL
Stars Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Stars are conceding 110 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 12th in league action.
- The Stars' 129 total goals (3.6 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Stars have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Stars have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 4.2 goals per game (42 total) during that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|36
|12
|25
|37
|24
|23
|-
|Joe Pavelski
|36
|14
|20
|34
|27
|13
|50.7%
|Roope Hintz
|34
|15
|18
|33
|11
|8
|54%
|Matt Duchene
|35
|11
|21
|32
|20
|17
|56.5%
|Mason Marchment
|36
|13
|14
|27
|23
|26
|50%
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche give up three goals per game (114 in total), 15th in the NHL.
- With 138 goals (3.6 per game), the Avalanche have the NHL's second-best offense.
- In the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
- On the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|38
|20
|41
|61
|43
|20
|48.7%
|Mikko Rantanen
|38
|19
|28
|47
|20
|21
|53%
|Cale Makar
|33
|8
|36
|44
|20
|32
|-
|Valeri Nichushkin
|36
|19
|19
|38
|17
|17
|50%
|Devon Toews
|38
|6
|16
|22
|24
|25
|-
