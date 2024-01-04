The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-7, 1-1 WAC) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to end a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Tarleton State Texans (9-4, 2-0 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is 138.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Stephenville, Texas

Stephenville, Texas Venue: Wisdom Gym

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tarleton State -5.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tarleton State Betting Records & Stats

Tarleton State's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 138.5 points four times.

Tarleton State has had an average of 134.2 points in its games this season, 4.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Texans are 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

UT Arlington's .727 ATS win percentage (8-3-0 ATS record) is higher than Tarleton State's .600 mark (6-4-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tarleton State 4 40% 70.9 143.1 63.2 136.4 135.2 UT Arlington 10 90.9% 72.2 143.1 73.2 136.4 142.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Tarleton State Insights & Trends

Tarleton State covered seven times in 17 games with a spread in conference action last season.

The Texans put up only 2.3 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Mavericks allow (73.2).

Tarleton State is 2-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when scoring more than 73.2 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tarleton State 6-4-0 0-1 5-5-0 UT Arlington 8-3-0 4-2 7-4-0

Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Home/Away Splits

Tarleton State UT Arlington 4-1 Home Record 5-1 3-3 Away Record 0-6 0-2-0 Home ATS Record 3-1-0 4-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-2-0 81.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.7 64.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-1-0 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.