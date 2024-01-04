The Texas A&M Aggies (12-1) will attempt to extend a 10-game winning stretch when visiting the Georgia Bulldogs (9-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Stegeman Coliseum.

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Texas A&M vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison

The Aggies average 15.8 more points per game (76.8) than the Bulldogs give up (61.0).

When it scores more than 61.0 points, Texas A&M is 12-0.

Georgia is 9-4 when it allows fewer than 76.8 points.

The Bulldogs put up 20.6 more points per game (69.4) than the Aggies allow (48.8).

Georgia is 9-4 when scoring more than 48.8 points.

When Texas A&M allows fewer than 69.4 points, it is 12-0.

This year the Bulldogs are shooting 42.6% from the field, 11.5% higher than the Aggies give up.

The Aggies make 42.6% of their shots from the field, 8.6% higher than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas A&M Leaders

Lauren Ware: 11.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.5 BLK, 50.0 FG%

11.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.5 BLK, 50.0 FG% Janiah Barker: 13.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 51.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

13.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 51.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Aicha Coulibaly: 11.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 54.2 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

11.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 54.2 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Endyia Rogers: 10.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.0 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (22-for-62)

10.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.0 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (22-for-62) Sahara Jones: 6.2 PTS, 32.2 FG%

Texas A&M Schedule