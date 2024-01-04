Thursday's game between the Tarleton State Texans (9-4, 2-0 WAC) and the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-7, 1-1 WAC) at Wisdom Gym has a projected final score of 71-67 based on our computer prediction, with Tarleton State taking home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM on January 4.

There is no line set for the game.

UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Stephenville, Texas Venue: Wisdom Gym

UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tarleton State 71, UT Arlington 67

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State

Computer Predicted Spread: Tarleton State (-4.0)

Tarleton State (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 138.7

Tarleton State's record against the spread so far this season is 6-4-0, while UT Arlington's is 8-3-0. The Texans have a 5-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Mavericks have a record of 7-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Tarleton State is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games, while UT Arlington has gone 7-3 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

UT Arlington Performance Insights

The Mavericks have a -12 scoring differential, putting up 72.2 points per game (251st in college basketball) and giving up 73.2 (234th in college basketball).

UT Arlington averages 39.2 rebounds per game (77th in college basketball) while allowing 33.8 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.4 boards per game.

UT Arlington knocks down 8.6 three-pointers per game (82nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7. It shoots 33.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.5%.

UT Arlington loses the turnover battle by 3.1 per game, committing 14.7 (347th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.6.

