The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-7, 1-1 WAC) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Tarleton State Texans (9-4, 2-0 WAC) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Wisdom Gym. The game airs on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington matchup in this article.

UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tarleton State Moneyline UT Arlington Moneyline BetMGM Tarleton State (-5.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tarleton State (-6.5) 138.5 -280 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Betting Trends

UT Arlington has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

The Mavericks have covered the spread four times this year (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Tarleton State has put together a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Texans' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

