Thursday's contest that pits the UT Arlington Mavericks (4-8) versus the Tarleton State Texans (4-7) at College Park Center has a projected final score of 69-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UT Arlington, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM on January 4.

The Mavericks are coming off of a 61-60 win over New Mexico State in their last outing on Saturday.

UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Arlington 69, Tarleton State 66

Other WAC Predictions

UT Arlington Schedule Analysis

The Mavericks beat the North Carolina A&T Aggies in an 87-76 win on November 25. It was their signature win of the season.

The Mavericks have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (four).

UT Arlington 2023-24 Best Wins

87-76 over N.C. A&T (No. 173) on November 25

61-60 at home over New Mexico State (No. 195) on December 30

69-64 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 262) on December 19

76-65 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 292) on December 16

UT Arlington Leaders

Avery Brittingham: 12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Gia Adams: 12.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.9 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)

12.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.9 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35) Taliyah Clark: 12.3 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55)

12.3 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55) Adela Valkova: 8.9 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

8.9 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Nya Threatt: 6.4 PTS, 25.0 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

UT Arlington Performance Insights

The Mavericks' -146 scoring differential (being outscored by 12.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 66.8 points per game (170th in college basketball) while allowing 79.0 per contest (347th in college basketball).

Offensively the Mavericks have played worse at home this season, scoring 58.0 points per game, compared to 70.0 per game in away games.

When playing at home, UT Arlington is allowing 13.7 fewer points per game (70.3) than in road games (84.0).

