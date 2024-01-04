The UT Arlington Mavericks (3-8) face the Tarleton State Texans (3-7) in a clash of WAC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

UT Arlington Players to Watch

Avery Brittingham: 12.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Gia Adams: 12.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Taliyah Clark: 11.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Adela Valkova: 8.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Nya Threatt: 6.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Tarleton State Players to Watch

Elise Turrubiates: 8.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Teresa Da Silva: 10.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Andjela Bigovic: 6.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Lexi Bull: 4.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

4.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Jakoriah Long: 9.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

