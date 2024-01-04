The UT Arlington Mavericks (4-8) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Tarleton State Texans (4-7) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at College Park Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Arlington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UT Arlington vs. Tarleton State Scoring Comparison

  • The Texans put up 13.8 fewer points per game (65.2) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (79.0).
  • Tarleton State has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 79.0 points.
  • UT Arlington is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 65.2 points.
  • The Mavericks score 6.0 more points per game (66.8) than the Texans give up (60.8).
  • When UT Arlington scores more than 60.8 points, it is 4-6.
  • Tarleton State has a 4-4 record when allowing fewer than 66.8 points.
  • The Mavericks are making 40.5% of their shots from the field, 5.3% higher than the Texans allow to opponents (35.2%).
  • The Texans' 42.4 shooting percentage is 2.0 lower than the Mavericks have given up.

UT Arlington Leaders

  • Avery Brittingham: 12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
  • Gia Adams: 12.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.9 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)
  • Taliyah Clark: 12.3 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55)
  • Adela Valkova: 8.9 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
  • Nya Threatt: 6.4 PTS, 25.0 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Arlington Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Sam Houston W 76-65 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/19/2023 @ Jacksonville State W 69-64 Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/30/2023 New Mexico State W 61-60 College Park Center
1/4/2024 Tarleton State - College Park Center
1/6/2024 SFA - College Park Center
1/11/2024 @ Utah Valley - Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.