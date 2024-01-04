The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-9, 0-2 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SFA Moneyline UT Rio Grande Valley Moneyline BetMGM SFA (-8.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel SFA (-8.5) 152.5 -365 +285 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Betting Trends

UT Rio Grande Valley has covered four times in 11 matchups with a spread this year.

When playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs this year, the Vaqueros have an ATS record of 3-2.

SFA has compiled a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The 'Jacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 12 times this season.

