The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-9) meet Fred VanVleet and the Houston Rockets (17-15) at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Friday, January 5, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSN

Space City Home Network and BSN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Alperen Sengun vs. Anthony Edwards Fantasy Comparison

Stat Alperen Sengun Anthony Edwards Total Fantasy Pts 1331.3 1235.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 41.6 41.2 Fantasy Rank 18 17

Alperen Sengun vs. Anthony Edwards Insights

Alperen Sengun & the Rockets

Alperen Sengun gives the Rockets 21.5 points, 9 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game, with a +111 scoring differential overall. They put up 113 points per game (22nd in NBA) and give up 109.6 per outing (second in league).

Houston pulls down 45.1 rebounds per game (sixth in league) while conceding 43.6 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.5 boards per game.

The Rockets connect on 12.6 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.6. They shoot 37% from deep, and their opponents shoot 32.7%.

Houston has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (eighth in NBA) while forcing 12.6 (22nd in league).

Anthony Edwards & the Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 26.6 points, 5.1 assists and 5.3 boards per contest, shooting 46% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

The Timberwolves' +165 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by five points per game) is a result of scoring 112.8 points per game (24th in the NBA) while giving up 107.8 per outing (first in the league).

Minnesota prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 2.7 boards. It is collecting 43.6 rebounds per game (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 40.9 per outing.

The Timberwolves connect on 12 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) at a 38.1% rate (fifth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.1 their opponents make while shooting 34.2% from deep.

Minnesota has lost the turnover battle by 1.2 turnovers per game, committing 14.5 (26th in NBA play) while forcing 13.3 (13th in the league).

Alperen Sengun vs. Anthony Edwards Advanced Stats

Stat Alperen Sengun Anthony Edwards Plus/Minus Per Game 4 6.5 Usage Percentage 27.6% 33.2% True Shooting Pct 60.4% 58.4% Total Rebound Pct 15.4% 8.7% Assist Pct 27.8% 24.9%

