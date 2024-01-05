Alperen Sengun vs. Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-9) meet Fred VanVleet and the Houston Rockets (17-15) at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Friday, January 5, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Rockets vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSN
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Alperen Sengun vs. Anthony Edwards Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Alperen Sengun
|Anthony Edwards
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1331.3
|1235.8
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|41.6
|41.2
|Fantasy Rank
|18
|17
Buy Edwards and Sengun gear on Fanatics!
Alperen Sengun vs. Anthony Edwards Insights
Alperen Sengun & the Rockets
- Alperen Sengun gives the Rockets 21.5 points, 9 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game, with a +111 scoring differential overall. They put up 113 points per game (22nd in NBA) and give up 109.6 per outing (second in league).
- Houston pulls down 45.1 rebounds per game (sixth in league) while conceding 43.6 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.5 boards per game.
- The Rockets connect on 12.6 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.6. They shoot 37% from deep, and their opponents shoot 32.7%.
- Houston has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (eighth in NBA) while forcing 12.6 (22nd in league).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Anthony Edwards & the Timberwolves
- Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 26.6 points, 5.1 assists and 5.3 boards per contest, shooting 46% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- The Timberwolves' +165 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by five points per game) is a result of scoring 112.8 points per game (24th in the NBA) while giving up 107.8 per outing (first in the league).
- Minnesota prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 2.7 boards. It is collecting 43.6 rebounds per game (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 40.9 per outing.
- The Timberwolves connect on 12 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) at a 38.1% rate (fifth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.1 their opponents make while shooting 34.2% from deep.
- Minnesota has lost the turnover battle by 1.2 turnovers per game, committing 14.5 (26th in NBA play) while forcing 13.3 (13th in the league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Alperen Sengun vs. Anthony Edwards Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Alperen Sengun
|Anthony Edwards
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|4
|6.5
|Usage Percentage
|27.6%
|33.2%
|True Shooting Pct
|60.4%
|58.4%
|Total Rebound Pct
|15.4%
|8.7%
|Assist Pct
|27.8%
|24.9%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.