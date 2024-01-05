There is high school basketball competition in Brazos County, Texas today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.

Brazos County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Magnolia West High School at College Station High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5

6:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX Conference: 5A - District 19

5A - District 19 How to Stream: Watch Here

Rudder High School at A&M Consolidated

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5

6:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX Conference: 5A - District 19

5A - District 19 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Brazos Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5

6:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Bryan, TX

Bryan, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Joseph Catholic School at Covenant Christian School - Conroe