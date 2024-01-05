Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Brown County, Texas today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Brown County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Zephyr High School at Gustine High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5

7:15 PM CT on January 5 Location: Gustine, TX

Gustine, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Mullin High School at Blanket High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Blanket, TX

Blanket, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Millsap High School at Early High School