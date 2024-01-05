Collingsworth County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Collingsworth County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Collingsworth County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seymour High School at Wellington High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Wellington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
