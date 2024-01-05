The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Crosby County, Texas today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Crosby County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Southland High School at Lorenzo High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on January 5

6:15 PM CT on January 5 Location: Lorenzo, TX

Lorenzo, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Crosbyton High School at Petersburg High School