Deaf Smith County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Deaf Smith County, Texas has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Deaf Smith County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hereford High School at West Plains High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Canyon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.