Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in El Paso County, Texas today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

El Paso County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Coronado High School at Montwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastwood High School at Eastlake High School - El Paso

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5

7:30 PM MT on January 5 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX Conference: 6A - Region 1

6A - Region 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin High School - El Paso at Lynwood High School