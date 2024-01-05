El Paso County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in El Paso County, Texas today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
El Paso County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coronado High School at Montwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastwood High School at Eastlake High School - El Paso
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School - El Paso at Lynwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Lynwood, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.