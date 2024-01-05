Galveston County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Galveston County, Texas today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Galveston County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Porter High School at Friendswood High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Friendswood, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
O'Connell College Preparatory at Providence Classical School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Texas City High School at Ball High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Galveston, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 22
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santa Fe High School at Angleton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Angleton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
