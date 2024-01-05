Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Harrison County, Texas today? We have what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Harrison County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pine Tree High School at Hallsville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Hallsville, TX

Hallsville, TX Conference: 5A - District 15

5A - District 15 How to Stream: Watch Here

Tatum High School at Waskom High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Waskom, TX

Waskom, TX Conference: 3A - District 16

3A - District 16 How to Stream: Watch Here

Troup High School at Elysian Fields High School