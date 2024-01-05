If you reside in Montague County, Texas and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Montague County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Prairie Valley High School at Midway High School - Henrietta

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Henrietta, TX

Henrietta, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Forestburg School High School at Gold-Burg High School