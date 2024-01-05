Moore County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Moore County, Texas today, we've got the information.
Moore County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Perryton High School at Dumas High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Dumas, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
