The Minnesota Timberwolves (21-6), on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Toyota Center, go up against the Houston Rockets (14-12). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSN.

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, BSN

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun averages 19.8 points, 9.2 boards and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 53.3% from the floor.

Fred VanVleet averages 17.4 points, 8.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Jabari Smith Jr. puts up 13.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made treys per game.

Jalen Green averages 17.4 points, 3.2 assists and 4.5 boards.

Dillon Brooks averages 14.1 points, 1.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards is averaging 24.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He's also sinking 45.2% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 12.5 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He's draining 60.7% of his shots from the field (seventh in NBA).

Mike Conley is putting up 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest. He is draining 46.6% of his shots from the field and 44.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.

The Timberwolves are receiving 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Naz Reid this season.

The Timberwolves are getting 6.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game from Kyle Anderson this year.

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison

Rockets Timberwolves 111.8 Points Avg. 113.7 107.9 Points Allowed Avg. 106.9 46.2% Field Goal % 48.4% 36.3% Three Point % 37.9%

