Rockets vs. Timberwolves January 5 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (21-6), on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Toyota Center, go up against the Houston Rockets (14-12). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSN.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Rockets vs. Timberwolves Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Space City Home Network, BSN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Rockets Games
- December 29 at home vs the 76ers
- December 26 at home vs the Pacers
- December 27 at home vs the Suns
- December 23 at the Pelicans
- January 3 at home vs the Nets
Rockets Players to Watch
- Alperen Sengun averages 19.8 points, 9.2 boards and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 53.3% from the floor.
- Fred VanVleet averages 17.4 points, 8.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.
- Jabari Smith Jr. puts up 13.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made treys per game.
- Jalen Green averages 17.4 points, 3.2 assists and 4.5 boards.
- Dillon Brooks averages 14.1 points, 1.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards is averaging 24.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He's also sinking 45.2% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.
- Rudy Gobert is averaging 12.5 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He's draining 60.7% of his shots from the field (seventh in NBA).
- Mike Conley is putting up 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest. He is draining 46.6% of his shots from the field and 44.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.
- The Timberwolves are receiving 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Naz Reid this season.
- The Timberwolves are getting 6.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game from Kyle Anderson this year.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rockets vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison
|Rockets
|Timberwolves
|111.8
|Points Avg.
|113.7
|107.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|106.9
|46.2%
|Field Goal %
|48.4%
|36.3%
|Three Point %
|37.9%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.