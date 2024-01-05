The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-9) take the court against the Houston Rockets (17-15) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSN. The matchup has an over/under set at 218.5 points.

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -3.5 218.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 218.5 points in 16 of 32 outings.

Houston's contests this season have a 222.6-point average over/under, 4.1 more points than this game's total.

Houston's ATS record is 21-11-0 this season.

The Rockets have won in eight, or 38.1%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Houston has a record of 3-9, a 25% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +135 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Houston has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Rockets vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 19 57.6% 112.8 225.8 107.8 217.4 223.2 Rockets 16 50% 113 225.8 109.6 217.4 222.1

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

Houston is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Rockets have hit the over six times.

Houston's winning percentage against the spread at home is .737 (14-5-0). On the road, it is .538 (7-6-0).

The Rockets score 5.2 more points per game (113) than the Timberwolves give up (107.8).

Houston is 12-8 against the spread and 10-10 overall when it scores more than 107.8 points.

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Rockets and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rockets 21-11 8-7 13-19 Timberwolves 16-17 8-10 17-16

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Rockets Timberwolves 113 Points Scored (PG) 112.8 22 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 12-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 14-8 10-10 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 18-4 109.6 Points Allowed (PG) 107.8 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 17-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 15-9 15-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 22-2

