Rockets vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-9) take the court against the Houston Rockets (17-15) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSN. The matchup has an over/under set at 218.5 points.
Rockets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-3.5
|218.5
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Houston's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 218.5 points in 16 of 32 outings.
- Houston's contests this season have a 222.6-point average over/under, 4.1 more points than this game's total.
- Houston's ATS record is 21-11-0 this season.
- The Rockets have won in eight, or 38.1%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Houston has a record of 3-9, a 25% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +135 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Houston has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Rockets vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Rockets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 218.5
|% of Games Over 218.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|19
|57.6%
|112.8
|225.8
|107.8
|217.4
|223.2
|Rockets
|16
|50%
|113
|225.8
|109.6
|217.4
|222.1
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- Houston is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Rockets have hit the over six times.
- Houston's winning percentage against the spread at home is .737 (14-5-0). On the road, it is .538 (7-6-0).
- The Rockets score 5.2 more points per game (113) than the Timberwolves give up (107.8).
- Houston is 12-8 against the spread and 10-10 overall when it scores more than 107.8 points.
Rockets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rockets
|21-11
|8-7
|13-19
|Timberwolves
|16-17
|8-10
|17-16
Rockets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Rockets
|Timberwolves
|113
|112.8
|22
|24
|12-8
|14-8
|10-10
|18-4
|109.6
|107.8
|2
|1
|17-2
|15-9
|15-4
|22-2
