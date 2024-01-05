The Houston Rockets' (17-15) injury report has three players listed heading into a Friday, January 5 matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-9) at Toyota Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET.

The Rockets came out on top in their last game 112-101 against the Nets on Wednesday. In the Rockets' win, Alperen Sengun led the way with a team-high 30 points (adding eight rebounds and four assists).

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out Knee Tari Eason SF Out Leg 9.8 7 1.2 Dillon Brooks SG Out Oblique 13.6 3.5 1.7

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles), Luka Garza: Out (Back)

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

