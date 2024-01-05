Player prop betting options for Anthony Edwards, Alperen Sengun and others are available in the Minnesota Timberwolves-Houston Rockets matchup at Toyota Center on Friday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSN

Space City Home Network and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs Timberwolves Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -106) 8.5 (Over: -132) 4.5 (Over: -122)

The 22.5-point prop total for Sengun on Friday is 1.0 higher than his scoring average, which is 21.5.

His rebounding average of 9.0 is lower than his over/under on Friday (8.5).

Sengun averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than Friday's over/under.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -122) 8.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -175)

The 17.5 points Fred VanVleet has scored per game this season is 1.0 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Friday (18.5).

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (4.0) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (3.5).

VanVleet's season-long assist average -- 8.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Friday's assist over/under (8.5).

VanVleet has averaged 3.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Jalen Green Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -120)

Jalen Green's 17.4-point scoring average is 0.1 less than Friday's over/under.

He has collected 4.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Green's assists average -- 3.1 -- is 0.6 higher than Friday's prop bet (2.5).

He drains 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: +112) 4.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -156)

Edwards has put up 26.6 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.9 points fewer than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (5.5).

Edwards has averaged 5.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Friday (4.5).

Edwards has averaged 2.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -122) 8.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -175)

Friday's over/under for Karl-Anthony Towns is 20.5. That's 0.9 less than his season average.

He has averaged 9.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

His 1.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his over/under on Friday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.