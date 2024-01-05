When the Houston Rockets (17-15) and Minnesota Timberwolves (24-9) play at Toyota Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, Alperen Sengun and Karl-Anthony Towns will be two players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network, BSN

Space City Home Network, BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets' Last Game

On Wednesday, in their last game, the Rockets defeated the Nets 112-101. With 30 points, Sengun was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alperen Sengun 30 8 4 3 1 0 Fred VanVleet 21 6 10 0 2 6 Jalen Green 14 8 4 0 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rockets vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun's numbers on the season are 21.5 points, 5.2 assists and 9 boards per contest, shooting 54.7% from the field.

Fred VanVleet's numbers on the season are 17.5 points, 4 boards and 8.6 assists per game, shooting 41% from the field and 40.3% from downtown, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Green's numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 3.1 assists and 4.6 boards per game.

Jabari Smith Jr. is putting up 13.3 points, 1.5 assists and 8.6 boards per contest.

Jae'Sean Tate posts 5.3 points, 3.5 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the field.

Watch Sengun, Anthony Edwards and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alperen Sengun 25.5 9.1 5.2 1.6 0.5 0.5 Fred VanVleet 19.8 3.2 8.7 1 0.7 3.3 Jalen Green 16.5 4.7 3.2 0.8 0.3 2.7 Jabari Smith Jr. 13.7 7.1 0.7 0.4 0.9 1.6 Tari Eason 8.2 4.4 0.9 2.1 0.3 0.4

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.