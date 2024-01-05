Travis County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Travis County, Texas today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Travis County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bowie High School at Lake Travis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Austin, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 26
- How to Stream: Watch Here
