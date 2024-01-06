There are three games featuring an AAC team on the Saturday college basketball schedule, including the Florida Atlantic Owls versus the Charlotte 49ers.

Watch men's college basketball all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

AAC Men's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Tulane Green Wave at North Texas Mean Green 2:00 PM ET ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) UTSA Roadrunners at Rice Owls 3:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Florida Atlantic Owls at Charlotte 49ers 4:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow AAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max!