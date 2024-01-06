Saturday's contest between the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-8, 0-2 WAC) and UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-10, 0-3 WAC) matching up at Teague Center has a projected final score of 80-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Abilene Christian, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas Venue: Teague Center

Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Abilene Christian 80, UT Rio Grande Valley 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley

Computer Predicted Spread: Abilene Christian (-9.4)

Abilene Christian (-9.4) Computer Predicted Total: 150.3

Abilene Christian has a 6-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to UT Rio Grande Valley, who is 5-6-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Wildcats are 10-2-0 and the Vaqueros are 6-5-0. Abilene Christian is 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its past 10 games, while UT Rio Grande Valley has gone 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Abilene Christian Performance Insights

The Wildcats score 76.4 points per game (157th in college basketball) and give up 76 (293rd in college basketball) for a +5 scoring differential overall.

The 33.9 rebounds per game Abilene Christian averages rank 298th in the country, and are 4.8 fewer than the 38.7 its opponents pull down per outing.

Abilene Christian hits 6 three-pointers per game (303rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.5 on average.

The Wildcats' 92.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 247th in college basketball, and the 91.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 225th in college basketball.

Abilene Christian wins the turnover battle by 2.3 per game, committing 13.1 (291st in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.4.

